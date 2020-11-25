Punjab Police not harassing PML-N MPs, workers, no arrest made, LHC told

LAHORE: Punjab Police Tuesday informed the Lahore High Court that it was not harassing the PML-N parliamentarians and workers and no one was arrested in connection with the upcoming public meeting of the opposition on December 13 in Lahore.

“The police officers of operations and investigations have been directed to ensure that no harassment is caused to any worker/leader of the PML-N by the police in any manner not wanted by the law,” said the replies filed by the Punjab Inspector General of Police and CCPO Lahore.

PML-N Lawyers Forum’s leader Rafaqat Dogar had filed a petition challenging the alleged harassment to the workers/leaders of the opposition party and their arrests by the police. The reports of the police authorities revealed that as many as 32 cases had been registered in Gujranwala against the PML-N leaders and workers on violation of COVID-19 SOPs during the PDM public meeting. It said the Gujranwala police had been directed to treat the cases in accordance with law and no false case shall be registered against the members of the opposition.

The deputy commissioner of Gujranwala in his reply stated that the elected representatives and workers of the PML-N enjoyed the same respect and liberty as all other citizens of the country and they were being treated as per law.

In a separate reply, the deputy commissioner of Lahore also stated that no unlawful proceedings or orders relating to detention of any political worker of the PML-N had been conducted.

Justice Ch Mushtaq Ahmad directed the petitioner-lawyer to go through the replies of the respondents and come up with arguments on December 10. On the previous hearing, the judge had directed the respondents to remain within four corners of the law and not curtail liberty of any political worker which is his right granted under the law and Constitution.

In his petition, advocate Dogar urged the court to protect the fundamental rights of the political workers and order the government not to harass them or register false criminal cases in wake of the current political scenario. He said the police at the behest of the government had been threatening to register false cases against the political workers to stop them from participating in political activities.