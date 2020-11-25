close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
Newsdesk
November 25, 2020

US agrees to stop deporting women who alleged abuse

World

Newsdesk
November 25, 2020

HOUSTON: The US government has agreed temporarily not to deport detained immigrant women who have alleged being abused by a rural Georgia gynecologist, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

In a motion that must still be approved by a federal judge, the Justice Department and lawyers for several of the women agreed that immigration authorities would not carry out any deportations until mid-January.

Dozens of women have alleged that they were mistreated by Dr. Mahendra Amin, a gynecologist who was seeing patients from the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia. The Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general is investigating as well.

Amin has denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer. Several women say they have faced retaliation by immigration authorities for coming forward. One woman has said that hours after she spoke to investigators, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified her that it had lifted a hold on her deportation.Another woman was taken to an airport to be placed on a deportation flight before her lawyers could intervene.

