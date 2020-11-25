Briton admits almost 100 sex offences against young boys

LONDON: A British man on Monday admitted almost 100 sexual offences against boys as young as four, with police suspecting he might have approached more than 5,000 children around the world to lure them into sending explicit photos of themselves.

Labourer David Wilson, 36, pretended to be multiple teenage girls on Facebook and other social media to contact victims in Britain, the United States and Australia, Britain’s National Crime Agency said. He sent sexual images of young women that he had found online in exchange for the boys sending him videos and images of themselves. Once he had built up their trust, he blackmailed them into sending him more extreme footage of themselves – and in some cases of them abusing younger siblings or friends.