Jamal Khashoggi was ‘threatened’

ISTANBUL: A close friend of Jamal Khashoggi told a Turkish court on Tuesday that the slain Saudi journalist felt threatened by people close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The main court in Istanbul held a second hearing in the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects in the Washington Post columnist’s high-profile murder -- including two former aides to the powerful Saudi crown prince.

The 59-year-old was suffocated and dismembered inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate on October 2, 2018 after going inside to get documents for his marriage to Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.