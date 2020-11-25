Partovi dies of coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Movie director Kambuzia Partovi, who scripted the only Iranian film to win a Golden Lion in Venice, died on Tuesday of the novel coronavirus, the Islamic republic’s film body said. Partovi, one of the "most influential filmmakers of Iranian children’s cinema", died in Tehran’s Dey hospital aged 64, the Farabi Foundation said in a message of condolence on its website.