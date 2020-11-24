2.5 million Shopaholics visited Daraz in the first 24 hours of 11.11 Sale Campaign

Lahore: Daraz concluded the annual and biggest to date e-commerce shopping extravaganza of Pakistan with - 11.11 (Gyara Gyara) – with great success. The flagship sale brought a plethora of discounts worth Rs.50 Crore on over 15 Million local and international products with discounts from leading brands (Unilever, Nestle, P&G, RB, Haier, TCL, OnePlus and Xiaomi) & payment partners (HBL, Easypaisa, VISA & Standard Chartered bank). The campaign broke previous records as the platform witnessed 2.5+ million active users within 24 hours and generated 2+ billion cumulative page views during the 7-day period.

Daraz, Alibaba Group’s leading South Asian entity enjoyed unparalleled popularity amongst its customers despite of the COVID pandemic and declining purchasing power. The platform’s footprint further expanded in all corners of the country with sellers and customers not only from main metropolises but also from semi-urban geographies including Khanewal, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Multan and another 150 cities and districts.

Mobiles & Tablets along with Groceries came forward as the most selling categories with Xiaomi, Realme and Infinix taking a lead along with P&G and Nestle from FMCGs. Lifestyle brands were also one of the most demanded ones with Atlas Honda motorbikes being the most sold in addition to local brands - Road Prince and Metro motorbikes. Some of the most popular purchases included the 11.11 mystery box which sold out within 5 seconds of going live along with Jhatka Deals – which sold out in a mere 11 seconds.***