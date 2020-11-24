Snapping ties with France: New IHC bench to hear contempt plea against PM, secy

ISLAMABAD: A contempt of court petition against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the secretary Cabinet Division on the matter of snapping diplomatic and economic ties with France following the publication of blasphemous caricature has been fixed for hearing and a new bench has been constituted to hear this petition.Justice Amir Farooq will hear the case on December 1. The new bench has been constituted after Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani refused to hear the case. The court had ordered to place the matter of snapping ties with France before the cabinet. The contempt of court plea was filed for not putting up the matter before the cabinet. The petitioner has requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the PM and the secretary Cabinet Division. The petition has been filed by Hafiz Ehtesham.