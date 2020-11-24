‘Future of hotel industry bright’

FAISALABAD: the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) president Monday said Faisalabad has become the most lucrative city for new and quality hotels and the future of this industry r is very bright in the near future with the revival of industrial and business activities.

Talking to reporters, Tehmina Pasha said the influx of local buyers has increased manifold while we are expecting a large number of foreign visitors with the revival of economic activities in the city.

She said the FCCI was also making efforts for a new and independent airport which will further boost the hotel and allied industries.

DC EFFORTS LAUDED: Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan Monday lauded the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner and his team for organizing the celebrations of the Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week.

He was the guest of honour of a ceremony held to award appreciation certificates to officers concerned for holding seerat functions. Reportedly, students of government schools recited the Holy Quran 10,900 times anddarod Pak was recited more than 85 million times during the seerat week. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and other officers, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

Among those who received certificates were: Additional Deputy Commissioners Afifa Shajia, Muhammad Khalid, Umar Maqbool, ACs Ayub Bukhari, Faisal Sultan, Noman Ali, Dr Zunera Aftab, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sian, Chief Corporation Officer Naeemullah Warriach, Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar, Information Officer Muhammad Awais Abid, M. Sadiq, Akhtar Butt and others. The commissioner said our faith cannot become complete without unconditional love for the personality of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He also condemned strongly publication of profane sketches in France. He said the process of self-accountability is very important so that we know who we are, what our ideas are and what kind of soil we are made of.

The DC said Faisalabad had got four positions in provincial level events regarding seerat week celebration and various programs were held in a splendid manner during seerat week. He said celebrations are a permanent process and will continue to benefit from blessings. He asked the participants to make it a habit to recite Darood Sharif.

COMMISSIONER MEETS OFFICIALS: Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan Monday had an introductory meeting with the officers of Divisional and District Administrations and took briefing on the implementation of government policies. DC Muhammad Ali besides Deputy Commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot also attended the meeting through video link. The commissioner said responsible implementation on anti-encroachment, dengue and polio campaigns should be ensured. He said a comprehensive strategy should be evolved to control the prices of essential items as per expectations of Punjab government.