Anti-government protests and other rallies are being held in major cities of the country. These rallies are potential superspreader events, which are responsible for the spread of coronavirus among hundreds of people. Even though the government has announced a complete ban on mass gatherings, the opposition parties are not postponing their rallies.

What is even scarier is that there is no concept of SOPs at these rallies. These individual rallies and other such events are one of the leading causes of an increase in Covid-19 cases across the country. It seems that the opposition parties are not taking the virus seriously. For the safety of the people, the opposition parties shouldn’t conduct any more rallies.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran