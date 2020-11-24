COVID-19: A mysterious bio misery

COVID-19 is appearing like a monster and it has become a mystery as to how and from where it descended on our planet. It looks like an invisible force stinging everywhere and continuing to attack the world without discrimination.

While we are fighting against it and continue to lose valuable lives, it brings miseries in our lives. Our country is unable to take its non-ending pressure due to our meager resources. It is unfortunate to note that there is no visible official effort by the UNSC or WHO to trace its origin, if it is man-made or natural. I in my letter to Secretary-General United Nations António Guterres had urged to order the constitution of a high-level commission on COVID-19 under the UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 to discover whether COVID-19 was a man-made or a naturally-grown virus.

Since the breakout of Novel Coronavirus-COVID-19, many claims, speculations, conspiracy theories and misinformation about the disease have found their way into the international print and electronic media, blurring the distinction between real and Fake-News. Instead of calming down the public, it is only creating uncertainty and panic amongst the masses across the globe. In face of the unrest precipitated by the breakout of COVID-19, and to pre-empt the growing perception linking the COVID-19 spread to communities and states that are resulting in rapidly increasing polarization in violent responses, the world order needs to be preserved in the interest of the international community.

With virologists and biologists across the board being unsuccessful in accurately identifying the source, location, genesis, and variable results among affected states, the plausibility of some sort of bio-warfare within the Fifth Dimension Warfare is gaining root. This trajectory, unfortunately, has the potential to cause further panic and blame games. I hope the international media plays a positive role and refrains from dividing the world in this difficult hour of mankind.

For the proposed UN commission on COVID-19, I in my letter had proposed seven ToRs to the UN Secretary-General. These ToRs include accurate identification of the geo-location of the COVID-19’s origin, identification of areas with zero patient, discovery as to why the behavior, intensity, and fertility rate of COVID-19 varies from country to country, investigation of whether COVID-19 is a man-made or naturally-grown virus and examination of the allegations of transportation of the virus from one place to other destinations in the world as ‘biological warfare tactics’. I also wrote a letter to Bill Gates on April 16, 2020, to use his good office with his ability to help the world to trace its origin.

According to well-placed sources in the international media, it is being termed as an artificial virus. Regarding it, I had shown my fears in my book “Coronavirus; Threat to National Security, Bio-Warfare or Real Virus” launched on May 2, 2020 in Islamabad.

There is a conspiracy theory which has suggested that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is artificial, spilled out by mistake perhaps while inventing a bio-warfare weapon. However, many scientific institutions around the globe are going through an examination of the genome arrangement of SARS-CoV-2 whereas WHO stopped further research and also the UNSC put a ceasefire as it was creating worldwide inter-states row. If you recall the WHO funding was also stopped. Bio warfare is not new to us and there have been bio-war inventions used in the World War-I and II. This investigation cannot remain shut forever and one day its reality will unfold as to who had tried to create this bio weapon and released only one gram in the world, which is now mutating itself and it has different genetic behavior. I feel I did my duty being the first one who took this initiative and raised these technical points for investigation at the UN. There are strong arguments that it is a genetically transformed virus that behaves differently from person to person whereas it has acted on mink in Austria with different and highly dangerous stain and thousands of minks in the farmhouse had been killed and burnt. This means it is mutating itself transforming into dangerous proteins to attack the animals as well.

Let us see what truth the independent scientists will come up with and we will wait as to when the UN will make its report public. Why an open public investigation was not undertaken by the UN Commission as proposed by me being an international citizen?. Various theories and research by doctors and scientists, it has become more mysterious. When COVID-19 affects the genes, the question has arisen as to why COVID-19 acts differently, varying from individual to individual or varying from genes to genes and its genetic attack. My international research is based on my above questions and my interviews with those who are directly affiliated with the genetic behavior and actual invention of the vaccine. The analysts found that among about 660 individuals with extreme COVID-19, a critical number carried uncommon hereditary variations in 13 qualities known to be basic within the body's defense against flu infection, and more than 3.5pc lost working quality. The public may become aware of some research given below which will help the readers to understand its effects on different genes. It is a big question under research if this virus has the ability to engineer some genetic changes.

Similarly, the research into TMPRSS2 gene is another suspect. This gene, also involved in flu infection, helps to create a kind of protein that the coronavirus uses to get inside human cells. Its production level varies from person to person whereas some people produce high levels of protein, others much less. Research shows that some genes may make him immune to an infectious disease. Research has shown that genes can make people immune to HIV and other illnesses that are passed from one person to another. Experts are working on its genetic behavior and there are reports that most of the HIV patients are immune to COVID-19 and research is continuing to solve this mystery. The vaccine which has now been almost made and in production in China, UK and Germany is reported to have been made from the RNA of the virus, meaning it will draw the same one germ and isolate RNA to develop this vaccine. The experts have so far accepted the vaccine and announced it to be 92 to 95 percent effective on the virus. There is the question why experts are still doubtful about its 100 percent accuracy as its origin is not yet known or it is not being made public for some hidden reasons. While discussing the mystery of this virus, I wish the government had implemented my action plan given to the Ministry of Health. My advice on required measures to be taken from October to December was ignored while I had warned the government that coronavirus will drastically increase in winter. Now it has spread at a rate of 6.5pc scale determined by the Imperial College, London. This means that thousands of people in Pakistan will contract this virus. While we will need a higher number of recently invented vaccines to control it, unfortunately, the government has no logistics for its procurement and its storage below 81 degrees. It has to be used within two hours of defrosting and will the government make public what its policy on the vaccine is? How much stock of vaccine will be ensured by the producer, and any arrangements would be made with the producer to have the vaccine production locally? And, how much budget is being allocated for it? The government must ensure to adopt fast action to avoid a situation like Italy and Spain where dead bodies were on the roads.

Note: Opinions expressed are solely my own and not necessarily to reflect the views or opinions of my party.

The writer is former interior minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Chairman of Think Tank "Global Eye". He can be reached at: [email protected] , Twitter @Senrehmanmalik

(Sitara-e-Shujat, Nishan-e-Imtiaz)