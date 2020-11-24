Punjab athletics trials conducted

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said Punjab athletes are expected to achieve significant success in the Inter-Provincial Under-16 (Boys and Girls) Athletics Championship which is going to be held in Peshawar from November 28.

He said this while talking to media at Punjab Stadium where Sports Board Punjab conducted trials for the championship on Monday. Punjab will be represented by 16 boys and 12 girls in the championship. They will participate in 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, long jump, high jump, javelin throw, discus throw, shot putt, 110m hurdle (boys) and 100m hurdle (girls). Around 150 boys and girls took part in the trials. The selected athletes will undergo a four-day training camp before departing to Peshawar.