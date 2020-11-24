close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
November 24, 2020

In 2018, the then secretary of education of Balochistan visited Government Boys High School, Chattar, and promised to upgrade the high school and convert it into a degree college. Later, a notification was issued to upgrade the high school. Two years have passed and no steps have been taken to upgrade the school.

The high school also faces an acute shortage of teachers because of which students face difficulties while preparing for their exams. Also, FA and FSc classes remain suspended. This mismanagement is harmful for our young generation. The education authorities must take a look into the matter.

Ahmed Ali Korar

Naseerabad

