Khewra mines

It is quite unfortunate that our government is not taking full advantage of Khewra Salt mines. Large chunks of this salt are being exported as a raw material to different countries at low prices. The government should use this high-quality raw material to manufacture products that can be exported to different countries and sold at good prices. Also, manufacturing units set up for creating finished goods will play a big role in strengthening our economy and creating job opportunities.
Nauman Khan
Swat