Swati alleges PML-N’s Capt Safdar has huge assets

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati has alleged that former Member National Assembly Captain (retired) Mohammad Safdar has huge assets in his family and other people’s names.

He told reporters on Sunday that he had moved the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with Safdar’s alleged assets details to take him to justice for his alleged corruption.

The federal minister said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law was building a mega mansion at posh Ghazikot Township.

Swati claimed he could prove at any forum in whose names Safdar has kept his alleged illegally gotten property.

He said he had brought his then federal cabinet’s colleague in the Pakistan People’s Party government, Hamid Saeed Kazmi, to justice for allegedly embezzling pilgrims money and he would not spare Safdar for the alleged plunder. “I ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to punish me and sack me from the cabinet if whatever I have pointed out about Safdar’s corruption I couldn’t prove it at any legal forum,” Swati challenged. Meanwhile, refuting all the allegations levelled by Swati against his brother, Mohammad Safdar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Mohammad Sajjad said the NAB had visited the town thrice to find illegal assets of Safdar but miserably failed.

“I don’t want to respond to the allegations levelled by Swati as he [Swati] couldn’t even construct his native village’s roads but Safdar spread a network of the mega development projects across the Oghi Tehsil,” said Sajjad.

“If I consider giving response to Swati for his allegations, it would be the National Assembly where I would expose him for his corruption and background,” he said.

Man killed in Mansehra road accident

A forest guard was killed and another three sustained critical injuries when a passenger pickup vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine in the Arbora area of the Oghi Tehsil on Sunday.

The vehicle carrying passengers was on its way to Oghi from Mansehra when the driver, while negotiating a steep turn, lost control over the steering wheel as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine.

The locals rushed the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced one Abdul Manan, stated to be a guard in the Forest Department, dead. The driver Mohammad Riaz and two other passengers, who sustained critical injuries in the accident, were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex hospital in Abbottabad.