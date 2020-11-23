close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2020

2 killed, 7 hurt in car-coach collision near Sukkur

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2020

SUKKUR: Two persons were killed and seven other injured in the head on collision between a car and a passenger coach at Halla National Highway near Sukkur. According to the reports, the accident took place at Halla National Highway, where a car collided with a passenger coach coming from opposite side. The sound of collision could be heard from far away. As a result big bang two persons were killed on the spot, while seven persons received serious injuries and condition of some injured were stated to be critical. Police shifted dead bodies and injured to a local hospital.

