Murder of Umme Rubab's father, uncle Case adjoured till Dec 5

SUKKUR: A judge of the Model Criminal Court, Dadu, on Saturday conducted the trial in the murder case of the father, grandfather and uncle of Umme Rubab and adjourned the case till December 5.

PPP MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, his brother MPA Burhan Khan Chandio, their counsel appeared in the court while Umme Rubab, her brother Pervez Chandio and their counsel were also present in the court.

Following the arguments, the judge adjourned the case till December 5.

Talking to the media outside the court, Umme Rubab said accused PPP MPA Sardar Khan Chandio and his brother were psychologically torturing and threatening her, adding she was attending the court proceedings with a private gunman and the police escort.

She said that the Sindh Police failed to arrest the accused involved in the murders despite the Supreme Court orders. She said that she was not satisfied with the police performance, terming the police operation to arrest the accused a drama.