Work on Srinagar Highway pedestrian bridge kicks off

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started erection work on a pedestrian bridge at Srinagar Highway near Weekly Sunday Bazaar after completion of civil work at the site.

The authority had assigned installation work of the bridge to Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) Taxila, at an estimated cost of Rs51.94 million. The structures of the bridge have been transported at the site after completion at HMC, whereas heavy machinery being used to erect it, an official in CDA told this agency.

He said the federal civic agency has devised a strategy to carry out the work at fast pace in consultation with Islamabad traffic police to the convenience of the motorists.

Keeping in view utility of the project, he said CDA continued work day and night shifts amid Covid-19. Effective vigilance was also being ensured and the work on project was about to complete that will open for pedestrian in few weeks, the official said. After its completion, the pedestrian bridge will create significant ease for motorists, especially for the pedestrians of weekly Sunday Bazar, he observed.

The facility will not only improve traffic flow at Srinagar Highway, but eventually minimize risk of accidents there, the official remarked.

CDA had started construction of three overhead bridges at different locations in August to facilitate the pedestrian besides improving the infrastructure in the city.

The bridges would be installed with an estimated cost of Rs135 million. Pedestrian bridge at Srinagar Highway near Weekly Sunday Bazaar will be constructed at the cost of Rs51.94 million, while bridge at Jinnah Avenue will cost Rs40.12 million while pedestrian bridge at Faisal Avenue near PIMS hospital will cost Rs42.93 million.