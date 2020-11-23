COVID-19 SOPs to be followed during anti-polio drive

Rawalpindi : Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary has said that COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) would be followed in letter and spirit during five-day anti-polio drive being commenced from November 30.

Talking to this agency, the CEO said that to make the Polio campaign successful, training of Union Council Incharges of mobile polio teams is underway under the supervision of health officers of the Health Authority.

During the campaign 2,964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 875,400 children less than five years in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the district, he said.

Dr Sohail that SOPs regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing of face masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

Meanwhile Incharge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain informed that 663 area incharges, 240 medical officers, and allied hospitals and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps have been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success. “307 fix centres would also be set up to administer anti-polio drops,” he added.

A sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

“The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved,” he added.