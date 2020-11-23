close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
Our Correspondent 
November 23, 2020

PML-N reacts to Firdous remarks

Lahore

Our Correspondent 
November 23, 2020

Strongly reacting to the statement of Firdous Ashiq Awan, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari termed her "mentally ill". Azma said the Punjab government was conducting daily programmes on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in which there was a crowd of people. She questioned that isn't corona spreading in these programmes? Firdous Awan went to Gujranwala with a rally. Is she corona proof?, she said.

