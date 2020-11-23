PML-N reacts to Firdous remarks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Strongly reacting to the statement of Firdous Ashiq Awan, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari termed her "mentally ill". Azma said the Punjab government was conducting daily programmes on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in which there was a crowd of people. She questioned that isn't corona spreading in these programmes? Firdous Awan went to Gujranwala with a rally. Is she corona proof?, she said.