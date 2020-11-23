Makhdoom Amin Fahim’s fifth death anniversary observed

SUKKUR: The 5th death anniversary of the spiritual leader of Servari Jamaat and PPP senior leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim was held at Halla in Matyari. District administration had announced local holiday in Matyari. Anniversary was marked with simplicity due to the corona pandemic.

The present spiritual predecessor of Dargah Serveri Noah, MNA Makhdoom Jamil Zaman, Provincial Minister of Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman and Makhdoom Ahmad Zaman, along with the devotees of the Jamaat, had laid floral wreaths on the grave of late Makhdoom Amin Fahim and paid rich tributes to his services for strengthening the Servari Jamaat and the PPP at that time when Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was exiled.