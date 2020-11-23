The News staffer grieved

The mother of The News reporter Jamal Khurshid and senior journalist Khalid Khurshid, Firdous Begum, passed away on Sunday morning during treatment at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation.

Her funeral prayers would be offered today (Monday) after the Zohr prayers at the Quba Mosque in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 1 near Mochi Morr. The Soyem would be held at the same mosque on Tuesday between Asr and Maghrib.

People from various walks of life, especially journalists and their associations, have expressed condolences grief over the demise of the mother of the two journalists.