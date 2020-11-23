close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2020

The News staffer grieved

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2020

The mother of The News reporter Jamal Khurshid and senior journalist Khalid Khurshid, Firdous Begum, passed away on Sunday morning during treatment at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation.

Her funeral prayers would be offered today (Monday) after the Zohr prayers at the Quba Mosque in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 1 near Mochi Morr. The Soyem would be held at the same mosque on Tuesday between Asr and Maghrib.

People from various walks of life, especially journalists and their associations, have expressed condolences grief over the demise of the mother of the two journalists.

Latest News

More From Karachi