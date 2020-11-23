Covid-19 claims 13 lives, infects 1,102 others in Sindh

Thirteen more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and another 1,102 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sindh. As many as 11,439 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said the Sindh chief minister on Sunday.

With 13 new deaths, the total number of deaths from the viral disease have reached 2,829 in the province, said Syed Murad Ali Shah. Overall, 163,329 positive cases have been reported in Sindh as altogether 1,895,238 tests have so far been conducted in the province. However, 89 per cent or 146,008 coronavirus patients have recovered, including 480 people who tested negative yesterday.

Currently, 14,492 patients are under treatment: 13,908 in home isolation, 10 at isolation centres and 574 at hospitals. The condition of 510 patients is stated to be critical, including 61 patients who are on life support.

Of the new 1,102 cases, 719 are from Karachi: 272 from District South, 247 from District East, 106 from District Central, 45 from District Malir, 31 from District Korangi and 18 from District West.