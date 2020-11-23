Commissioner reviews construction work at YMCA

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani visited YMCA on Sunday to inspect the ongoing construction and installation work of grill for the boundary wall.

The city administration on the directives of the Supreme Court has removed the illegal marriage lawns/halls and other encroachments from the YMCA.

The Commissioner while inspecting the construction work ordered the officials to ensure that the work is completed within a month. "This place has provided opportunities to the city's youth as it has produced many hockey stalwarts like Sohail Abbas, Shahid Ali Khan, Mansoor Ahmed, Kamran Ashraf," he added.

He said the city administration would play its role to revive the sports activities at YMCA as soon as possible.

The Commissioner was briefed with the help of maps regarding the reconstruction work.

Underground water tank and an 8-10 feet jogging track will be constructed with the plantation of trees alongside the track.

Arrangements are being made with the support of Karachi Hockey Association to organise a match between Quaid-e-Azam Hockey Eleven and Quaid-e-Millat Hockey Eleven on December 25.

Deputy Commissioner south Irshad Ali, YMCA sport secretary Babar Paul and Project Director Ghulam Server Chachar were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner south to keep in touch with YMCA to provide all possible support to it.