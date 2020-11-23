tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Abu Dhabi: US top diplomat Mike Pompeo has used a late term Middle East tour to cement Washington’s "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, so President-elect Joe Biden can’t easily reverse it. As the Donald Trump era draws to a close, US Secretary of State Pompeo has made containing the Islamic republic a key focus of his trip and even refused to rule out a military strike in a newspaper interview published Sunday.