Opposition concerned about itself, not masses, says Dr Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has asked the media to expose the hypocrisy of the opposition and highlight the double standard of its leadership about observing of coronavirus SOPs for the engagement ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

He categorically stated that provision of COVID-19 test report was mandatory for all guests of the ceremony before entering to Bilawal House.

“They are taking strict protective measures for their own by leaving the poor masses at the mercy of coronavirus,” he added.

Talking to a private news channel on Saturday, Shahbaz Gill said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in its order in this regard has clearly asked for taking legal action against those who are involved in putting the lives of others in danger by wilfully creating an environment causing spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Shahbaz Gill said that both the host families of the event perceived themselves as ''super humans'' by placing the general public as second grade citizens of the country, which was reflective of their old feudal mindset.

He said the opposition parties should also take care of lives of the people while calling them for their public meetings.