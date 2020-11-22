PFUJ for securing economic rights of media workers

LAHORE: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has announced to march towards Islamabad and stage sit-in before Parliament in its consistent struggle to win freedom of media, the right to freedom of expression and to secure economic rights of media workers.

This is the third and decisive effort of PFUJ. The announcement was made in a meeting of the executive council of the Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) at the Lahore Press Club in which Secretary General PFUJ Nasir Zaidi, President PUJ Qamar uz Zaman Bhatti and President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari announced that the union will not rest till the implementation of the wage board award, which was right of journalists.

The union will continue raising its voice for the economic rights of media workers, the union representatives said

In the meeting among others there were Zulfiqar Mehtu, Treasurer PFUJ, Nasir Malik, Javed Chaudhry, Mian Arif, Khawaja Aftab Hassan, Badar Zahoor Chishti, Jamal Ahmad Khawar Baig, Ghulam Murtaza Bajwa, Zaheer Abbas, Imran Sheikh, Zulfiqar Ali, Muhammad Babar and Dr Jabbar.