Commitment of leadership defines institutions’ success, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that commitment and motivation of leadership defines the level and scale of success of institutions.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop on Leadership and Management organised by the Directorate General Health Services Punjab, Minister’s Delivery Unit and UNICEF at a local hotel.

Experts from international organisation Franklin Covey imparted training on the subject.

Health Services Punjab Director General Dr Haroon Jehangir, professors from King Edward Medical University, Fatima Medical University, Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Allama Iqbal Medical College, Sahiwal Medical College and other institutions were present on the occasion. The CEOs of districts from Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal and other districts also attended the workshop besides the medical superintendents and CEOs of leading teaching institutions. The workshop was held for healthcare professionals and managers from Punjab. It was the first of the series of such workshops.

In her address, the Punjab health minister said, “The purpose of the workshop is to provide fresh ideas and insight on the significance of leadership and management to health managers. Seniors are role models for their staff, peers, young professionals and students. Good behaviour provides half the treatment for patients. In order to improve healthcare service delivery in public sector hospitals, we are continuously organising such training and workshops. The fate and future of institutions depends upon the quality of leadership they have.”

She also said that best quality healthcare services are available for COVID -19 patients. She appreciated DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir for organising the great event. Such workshops, she added, were extremely important for continuous professional development.