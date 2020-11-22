Play ‘Bhoola Puter’ staged

Rawalpindi : A stage play ‘Bhola Puter’ based on social issues was presented at Punjab Arts Council (PUCAR).

The play was written and directed by Sajjad Ahmed. The special guest of the function was Dr. Arif Qureshi and Director ANF Muhammad Riaz Soomro. Jhalak Ali, Sapna Shah, Arshad Khan, Hameed Babar, Anjum Abbasi, Saima Khan, Maryam Shehzadi, Naeem Tota, Naseem Gulzar, Babar Ali and Liaquat Shah were among the actors of the play.

Dr. Arif Qureshi said, “We should prefer our families and friend over wealth. The prayers of our parents are key our success in this world and life after. We are trying to restore the lost dignity of stage dramas. Stage drama is closer to reality.”

In the end, he congratulated all the actors for presenting a beautiful drama. Assistant Director Arts Council Muhammad Suleman was also present on the occasion.