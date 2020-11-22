6 road projects approved

OKARA: As many as six road projects were approved here on Saturday. The projects were approved during the Sahiwal Division Commissioner Office chaired by Commissioner Nadir Chattha.

The meeting approved road construction from Joiya Bridge to Jandrak 7.8km, Chorasta Mian Khan to Jammu Wachal 3.25 km, Akbar Road Bridge 4-L to Noor Shah 15.4km, Basirpur to Rukunpura 10.5km, Tahir Kalan to Sher Kahn 7.18km and renovation and repair of many other roads. The commissioner directed the concerned officials to ensure the standard and timely completion of the projects.