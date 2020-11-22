close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 22, 2020

6 road projects approved

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 22, 2020

OKARA: As many as six road projects were approved here on Saturday. The projects were approved during the Sahiwal Division Commissioner Office chaired by Commissioner Nadir Chattha.

The meeting approved road construction from Joiya Bridge to Jandrak 7.8km, Chorasta Mian Khan to Jammu Wachal 3.25 km, Akbar Road Bridge 4-L to Noor Shah 15.4km, Basirpur to Rukunpura 10.5km, Tahir Kalan to Sher Kahn 7.18km and renovation and repair of many other roads. The commissioner directed the concerned officials to ensure the standard and timely completion of the projects.

Latest News

More From Peshawar