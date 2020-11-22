Traffic plan made for Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A comprehensive traffic plan has been chalked out to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the public rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the provincial capital today.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Abbas Majeed Marwat said that alternate routes have been identified and more traffic sergeants deployed to make sure no road is blocked. “As many as 16 mobile squads, 54 rider squads and 16 forklift teams would be deployed on the city roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” he added. He informed that around 1,000 officers had been deployed in shifts so they remain on the road round the clock. The SSP Traffic asked the public to cooperate with the Traffic Police in keeping the traffic moving on Sunday. Ring Road will remain blocked from GT Road and Charsadda Road for security reasons and people of the area will take alternate routes via Northern Bypass, GT Road and Charsadda Road to reach their destinations.

The official said entry of heavy vehicles to the city will be banned throughout Sunday. He said the district police officers of nearby districts have also been asked not to allow heavy traffic to Peshawar. According to Abbas Majeed Marwat, commuters will also be updated via social media and FM radio to easily reach their destinations. He asked the general public coming from Islamabad and Mardan on the Motorway to take GT Road from Rashakai Interchange to reach Peshawar. He asked the commuters coming from Charsadda to take the Charsadda Road while people coming from southern districts were advised to use Frontier Road near Matani as well as the Inqilab Road in Scheme Chowk. The people coming to attend the PDM rally have been asked to park their cars near Budnai village.