close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 22, 2020

PIA’s revival

Newspost

 
November 22, 2020

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved PIA’s Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS). The national carrier has been an ailing organisation for a long time now and has been asking for financial assistance in billions for its resuscitation. Having had failed to improve its financial health, the government has finally resorted to offering voluntary retirement to its employees.

At present, Pakistan has the second worst employee-to-aircraft ratio in the aviation industry. It has around 500 employees per aircraft. It should learn something from its neighbour, India. Air India has reduced its employee-to-aircraft ratio to 108 employees per plane. Another non-essential expense of PIA is the perks it gives to its employees. The practice of giving free tickets to employees and their families needs to be stopped in order to make the airline profitable. It is hoped that through the VSS, the relevant authorities will be able to revive PIA.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost