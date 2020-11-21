Maryam holds meeting on Okara, Multan rallies

LAHORE: To finalize upcoming rallies in Okara and Multan, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with PML-N leaders from Okara and Multan here on Friday.

The meeting reviewed preparations for Okara and Multan rallies. Rana Sanaullah and Awais Leghari also held detailed consultations with party officials, members of National and Provincial Assemblies and ticket-holders of Okara and Multan Divisions.

During the meetings, the party officials from Okara and Multan were instructed to exercise caution and ensure implementation of corona SOPs during the rallies.