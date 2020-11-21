Govt in panic with PDM’s Peshawar rally: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said the Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold its public rally in Peshawar.

“The government is creating hurdles in holding the rally which proves that the government is panicked with the opposition rallies,” she said in a statement Friday.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the government of the PTI is so much frightened with the Peshawar rally as the opposition is yet to start long march towards Islamabad.

She said when the Prime Minister daily addresses the functions, there seems no CORONA anywhere. “Whether the Prime Minister’s functions and rallies are held under the SOPs?” she questioned. Sherry said the public rallies of the PDM could not be stopped in the name of the CORONA. “Despite government’s all-out negative tactics, the people will participate in the PDM rally in Peshawar,” she said.