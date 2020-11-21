KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) will conduct the National Challenge Cup from November 30 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s premier Cup competition, the National Challenge Cup will feature 28 teams from across the country vying for the prestigious title, which 2019 champions Pakistan Army will defend.

Pakistan Premier Football League champions Khan Research Laboratories and Pakistan Football Federation League ‘B’ Division Club Leg and Departmental Leg winners Baloch FC Quetta and Masha United will also participate in the tournament in which 58 matches will be played at Punjab Stadium and Fame FC Ground.

The 28 teams will be divided into seven groups of four teams each in the first round. The top two teams from each group and the two best-third placed teams will make it to the round-of-16, which will be followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

PFF National Technical Director Daniel Limones said the National Challenge Cup will bring back in action the best teams and players in the country and will be a boost to the domestic football scene.

“Men’s football activity is back. We need it. Let’s hope that the actual world situation is also helpful to improve our system,” he said.

Group A: Army, Baloch FC Noushki, Pakistan Police, HEC

Group B: NBP, Karachi United, Huma FC, Falcon Company

Group C: KRL, KPT, PIA, Saif Tex

Group D: PCAA, Afghan FC Chaman, Baloch FC Quetta, Lyallpur FC

Group E: Wapda, Navy, Asia Ghee Mills, SA Farms

Group F: SSGC, Masha United, Gwadar PA, Wohaib FC

Group G: Pakistan Air Force, SNGPL, Hazara Coal Company, Nimso FC.