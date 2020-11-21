10 car thieves, buyers of stolen vehicles held

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell of the Karachi police on Friday arrested 10 suspects allegedly involved in stealing cars and buying stolen vehicles in Karachi, Punjab and Balochistan.

According to the AVLC spokesperson, they arrested 10 suspects and recovered 13 stolen cars, two hand grenades and three pistols from their possession. He said a suspect, Shehzad alias Fakharuddin Mundarani, was a most wanted purchaser of stolen cars belonging to Balochistan. He had been involved in almost 40 cases of car theft. A fake CNIC was found on him.

The other suspects were involved in purchasing snatched and stolen vehicles and supplying jammers for blocking signals of trackers installed in vehicles. Cases have been registered.

Fishermen rescued

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on Friday rescued 16 stranded fishermen after their boat stuck in the sea. According to the PMSA spokesperson, the boat was 95 nautical miles from Gwadar where it stuck due to an engine failure.

Getting the information via the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, the PMSA patrolling ship was tasked to rescue the stranded fishermen, he added. The security agency, subsequently, traced the boat, namely Safina Haji al-Murtaza, and shifted the 16 fishermen to Gwadar.