Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan condoles Rizvi’s death

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed grief on the demise of head of Tehrik-e-Laibbaik Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi. She paid homage to the services of Khadim Hussain Rizvi and expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. She prayed may Allah Almighty grant courage to his family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.