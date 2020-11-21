Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather was observed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most plain areas, while very cold weather is expected in upper hilly areas while fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab.

Rain occurred in several cities, including Balakot and Kalam, Dir, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta and Astore while snowfall was recorded at Kalam and Dir. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 8.6°C and maximum was 22.7°C.