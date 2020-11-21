Faiz poetry relevant to all eras: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid paid tribute to renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and named after one room of King Edward Medical University Faiz Ahmed Faiz at a seminar at KEMU here on Friday.

Speaking as the chief guest of the seminar on Faiz, the minister said the family of Faiz Ahmed Faiz was rendering great services to the nation. She said the contribution of legends must be remembered by the nation as nations progress by keeping the messages of its legends alive.

Faiz poetry is relevant to all eras and ages and he always spoke the truth bravely, the minister said. "I learnt so much from his poetry,” she added. KEMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz remained a symbol of peace and love and he enlightened the nation with his poetry.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz Foundation Chairperson Salima Hashmi, in her address, expressed gratitude to the KEMU administration for holding the event.

Later, while talking to the media, Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that an all-out effort was being made to control corona pandemic, adding that the best quality healthcare arrangements were available at the public sector hospitals.

She said that Punjab was battling epidemics like polio and dengue. The seminar was also attended by Muneeza Hashmi, Dr Ali Hashmi, Professor Dr Bilqis Shabbir, Adeel Hashmi, Dr Arifa Syed, Fatima Jinnah Medical University VC Dr Amir Zaman Khan, PKLI Board of Directors Chairman Professor Javed Gardezi, Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Tahir Khalil, faculty members and a large number of students.