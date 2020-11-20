Medical board constituted to conduct post-mortem of police officer

SUKKUR: A medical board was constituted to conduct the postmortem of ASI Bilal Wassan of Khairpur Police. ASI Bilal Wassan was found dead in mysterious circumstances. His burnt body was recovered from his private Vigo vehicle near Shah Abdul Latif University Police Station, Khairpur. According to eye-witnesses, fire broke out in the vehicle when it rammed into an electric pylon.

ASI Wassan was the nephew of senior PPP leader Manzoor Wasan and Adviser to CM Sindh Nawab Khan Wasan. The spokesman of Wasan House termed it a planned murder. He said the police officer was first killed and later his vehicle was burnt to cover up the evidence.

Meanwhile, a forensic team inspected the crime scene on Thursday, examined the vehicle and acquired evidence from the spot.

The Khairpur Police arrested Faraz Rajput, the son of the well known petrol dealer Zahid Hussain Rajput, on the suspicion of his involvement in the murder. In a related development, angry youth of the Wassan tribe ransacked Rajputâ€™s petrol pump in Kot Diji. SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said that an investigation was under way to resolve the police officerâ€™s murder.