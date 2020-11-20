close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
SZ
Saleh Zaafir
November 20, 2020

Chairman-designate FPSC fails to take oath due to virus

National

SZ
Saleh Zaafir
November 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The second wave of COVID-19 has hit hard the government offices also, and one of the most affected departments is the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

According to official sources, the chairman-designate of the FPSC, Capt (retd) Maroof Afzal, fell victim to coronavirus and he could not take oath of his office on time. He is being treated at his home, where he had been quarantined.

Maroof is a member of the FPSC and he could not assume his responsibilities as chairman of the commission last week, just before two days of his swearing in. Sources told The News that it is likely Maroof Afzal would be administered oath by the president early next month.

