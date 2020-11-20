1,430 drug pushers held

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested 1,430 drug pushers during the ongoing year and recovered cache of narcotics from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, police spokesperson said that renewed efforts were made to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed conducted special meetings with heads of police stations to brief them about accelerating efforts against such anti-social elements.

In perspective of these directions, he said Islamabad police launched special crackdown against drug pushers and bootleggers. Police arrested 1430 persons and recovered 482.8 kilogram hashish, 115.464 kilogram heroin, 10.5 kilogram opium, 1,073 gram ice, 51 gram cocaine, 103 tranquilizing pills and 18,411 wine bottles from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this overall performance; he said it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

The DIG has urged all police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated.

He said that utmost efforts should be made to curb the menace of drug, putting at risk the future of our generation.