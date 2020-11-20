Virus case halts Brexit talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: High-stakes meetings between the chief negotiators in Brexit talks were suspended on Thursday after a member of the EU team tested positive for coronavirus, the bloc’s Michel Barnier said. "One of the negotiators in my team has tested positive for Covid-19," Barnier said in a tweet, as lower level meetings continued in Brussels. In coordination with UK counterpart David Frost, Barnier said, "we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period. The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines."