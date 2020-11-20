Virus case halts Brexit talks

BRUSSELS: High-stakes meetings between the chief negotiators in Brexit talks were suspended on Thursday after a member of the EU team tested positive for coronavirus, the bloc’s Michel Barnier said. "One of the negotiators in my team has tested positive for Covid-19," Barnier said in a tweet, as lower level meetings continued in Brussels. In coordination with UK counterpart David Frost, Barnier said, "we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period. The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines."