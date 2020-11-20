‘Cyber threats’

close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
November 20, 2020

MONTREAL: State-sponsored programmes from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea pose the greatest high-tech threats to Canada, a report from the nation´s authority on cyber security warned on Thursday. "The number of cyber threat actors is rising, and they are becoming more sophisticated", the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said.

