‘Cyber threats’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONTREAL: State-sponsored programmes from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea pose the greatest high-tech threats to Canada, a report from the nation´s authority on cyber security warned on Thursday. "The number of cyber threat actors is rising, and they are becoming more sophisticated", the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said.