Prison laws to be upgraded, says Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said necessary amendments will be made to the prison laws according to the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman

Buzdar.

In particular, the Punjab Prisoners Act 1894 and the Punjab Prisoners Act 1900 will be amended, said Fayyazul Hassan Chohan while chairing a meeting attended by IG Prisons Punjab Shahid Saleem, DIGs and Home Department officers.

“My main agenda is to improve departmental affairs out of personal interest,” the minister said. The existing prison laws will be brought in line with regional and international laws as the modern world is a global village, Fayyazul Hassan said. The minister took stern notice of mobile, drug supply and VVIP protocol in jails. He said he would conduct soon surprise inspections of prisons across the province.

He said performance of officers of the department will be reviewed at the end of every month, he said. He was briefed about the facilities, including mercy petitions and jail rules in the meeting. Issues of vacant seats, upgrade of posts and increase in salaries in the department were discussed. The minister sought the details of the officers from the rank of DIG to assistant superintendent who have been on a post for more than three years.