NAPA elects Syed Jawaid Iqbal chairman re-appoints Zia Mohyeddin as CEO

Karachi: The Board of Directors of NAPA (National Academy of Performing Arts) unanimously elected Syed Jawaid Iqbal as its new Chairman for a period of 3 years. He has been elected after Mr. Tariq Kirmani completed two terms of 3 years each. Prior to Mr. Kirmani the position of Chairman was held by Dr. Ishrat Husain. The Board Members also re-appointed Mr. Zia Mohyeddin as Chief Executive Officer of NAPA.

Outgoing Chairman of the Board, Mr. Tariq Kirmani said in his farewell remarks that he was fortunate to serve the NAPA Board for two terms and contribute in some way to the cultural enrichment of society. He thanked the Board members and faculty for their support during his tenure.

Syed Jawaid Iqbal, the new Chairman, said he considered it a matter of honour that he was elected unanimously as this was a unique and exciting place for the teaching of performing arts. He also hoped that faculty members will do their best to transfer talent in their respective disciplines of the performing arts to the students.

The Board of Directors of NAPA consists of distinguished individuals from diverse disciplines who serve on an honorary basis. The newly elected Board includes: Mr. Tariq Kirmani, Mr. Javed Jabbar, Mr. Anwar Rammal, Ms. Salima Hashmi, Mr. Satish Anand, Mr. Shahrukh Hasan, Ms. Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Ms. Mahtab Rashdi, Ms. Fawzia Naqvi and Syed Jawaid Iqbal.****