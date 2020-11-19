Liver transplant directed to be included in Sehat Sahulat Programme

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the Health Department to include the liver transplant in the Sehat Sahulat Programme and ensure provision of free medicines to the poor people of the province.

The chief minister was speaking at a progress review meeting of different provincial departments at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

The meeting was briefed that under the transfer policy of the provincial government, the Establishment and Administration Department had completed the transfer/posting of 437 employees working on the same post for the last two years whereas transfer of 500 more such employees would also be completed within a week. Similarly, a total of 72 employees of different cadres have been transferred and posted by the Food Department whereas all the employees of forest and environment department working on the same post for more than two years have been transferred.

The chief minister directed for transfer/ posting of all district food controllers working in the same district for more than two years. The meeting was informed that the data of the employees of the Health Department working on the same post for the last two years was being prepared and the process of transfer/posting of all such employees would be completed by December 5 this year.

The meeting was informed that under the Elementary & Secondary Education department 3442 teaching posts for merged areas have been advertised.

The hiring process against advertised posts has been planned to complete within the next four months. Similarly, more than 20,000 teaching posts of settled districts have also been advertised.

About the health sector, it was informed that the process of transfer of the health department's ambulance service to rescue 1122 would be started this month. The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to ensure the completion of the ambulance transfer process across the province by March next year.

The chief minister also directed to identify suitable land for establishment of Cadet College Upper Dir further directing that work on other feasible projects of Cadet Colleges in the province be initiated without any delay.