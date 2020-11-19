MoU inked for students to seek higher education in S&T

Rawalpindi : Science University Anqra (SUA), Turkey and Knite Human Management (KHM) SHALAAN Pakistan have inked a MoU under which Pakistani students who intend to seek higher education in science and technology would be facilitated in SUA with less financial burden.

Terming this MoU a landmark, Vice Chancellor of SUA Taner Altunok Taysen said in a video conference held in SHALAAN office that Pakistani students having less resources would be able to seek latest and market demanding skills and professional education within their financial budget. Assistant Professor Penar Ali Dez also supported the stance of her VC and said this agreement also enables us to get admitted Turkish students in Pakistani Universities for higher education.

They also admired the role of KHM in promoting high skills among Pakistani students and help them get good jobs in and outside the country. Chief Executive Officer of KHM Khalid Nawaz said both the countries have good brethren relations and this agreement would strengthen more these ties. He said the world is moving very fast towards the height of technologies and we must keep pace with it. “Making our youth technologically skillful is a must to ensure their survival in future”, he mentioned.