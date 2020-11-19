Collaboration in higher education, science discussed

LAHORE : President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad met Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Pakistan Muhammad Karmoune.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that Pakistan and Morocco had friendly ties. He said that Pakistan and Morocco should join hands to promote global peace and collaborative initiatives in the field of higher education. He expressed his desire to educate Moroccan students at UMT.

Moroccan envoy welcomed Ibrahim Murad and appreciated the UMT educational services. The Moroccan envoy said that UMT and Morocco would work together to foster bilateral relations in the field of higher education & science.