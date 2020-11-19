PEF asked to improve enrolment

LAHORE : Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Managing Director Asad Naeem has directed the officers concerned to introduce “re-activate” category in the SIS verification system so that the children who have dropped out of schools due to Covid-19 pandemic, poverty or any other reasons could be brought to school.

He urged immediate steps to improve enrolment in schools. During the meeting the committee comprising representative of the partner schools and PEF management presented their recommendations which were endorsed by the managing director.

The director EVS was directed to come up with a comprehensive plan on EVS-Phase-16 in the upcoming meeting. The managing director also directed the M&E Department to expedite and conclude the verification process by Nov 28, 2020 so that payment to the partner schools might be made at the earliest.

Quran, Naat recitation: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Higher Education Department organised a competition of recitation of Quran, Naat and debates at Government Post Graduate Islamia College for Women, Cooper Road in connection with celebrating Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil Alameen week throughout the province.

The position holders of extra-curricular activities at district level participated in the competition.

Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfaraz was the chief guest of the ceremony. Additional Secretary Higher Education Talha Hussain, DPI Colleges Punjab Dr Ashiq Hussain and Principal Govt Post Graduate Islamia College Cooper Road Prof Fozia Naz were also present on this occasion. According to the results, Minhaj Rauf of Govt College for Women B-Block Rawalpindi got first position, Musaffara Tariq Govt Post Graduate College for Women Gujranwala and Hafiza Musaffara of Queen Merry College Lahore got second and third positions respectively in all Punjab recitation of Quran competition. Similarly, Govt College Satellite Town Bahawalpur got first position Concordia College Faisalabad and Govt Degree College Farooq Colony Sargodha became second and third respectively in recitation of Naat competition. Govt College of Science Multan, Govt College for Women Chishtian and Govt Post Graduate College for Women Sargodha were got first, second and third on podium in Urdu debate competition. The minister distributed certificates among position holder students.

Addressing the ceremony Minister Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that the government has allocated funds of Rs 50 crore in Rahmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarship Programme. This amount will be distributed among position holder and destitute students on merit.

Milad: The nursing college of Lahore General Hospital organised a "Milad" ceremony in connection with Seerat Week being celebrated across Punjab in which the nursing students offered prayers of devotion to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the Nursing College Azhra Sultana said the love for the last Prophet of Allah (PBUH) is an essential part of our faith. Ruqayya Bano, Deputy Nursing Superintendent, said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had won the hearts of all Muslims by holding this week. Nursing students, including Amna Shahzadi, Zainab Basharat, Zainab Imdad, Hira Shahzadi, Shazia and others participated in Naat Khawani. A sitting of "Durood-O-Salam" was also held and prayers were offered for the safety of the country and the nation.