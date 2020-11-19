close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2020

Cops transferred

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2020

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan issued transfer and posting orders of SHOs here Wednesday.

Township Police Station SHO Inspector Ibrar Haider has been posted as SHO Nishtar Colony Police Station, Inspector Aftab Ahmad as SHO Township, Inspector Tariq Pervaiz as SHO Haier, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ikram Khan as SHO Rang Mehal and Incharge Chowki Services Hospital Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shaukat has been posted as Additional SHO Wahdat Colony.

